Tally for Plausible

Cassidy James Blaede ගෙන්
cassidyjames.com
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics

Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
  • Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)

Features coming soon:

  • Support for opening external links

3.0.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

5 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~111 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය37 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,341
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://cassidyjames.com
උදව්https://cassidyjames.com/support
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/tally/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cassidyjames.plausible

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.cassidyjames.plausible

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.cassidyjames.plausible
