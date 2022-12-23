calibre

ස්ථාපනය
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

6.21.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

10 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~442 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය186 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන304,685
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://calibre-ebook.com/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre