Buckets
One Part Rain, LLC වෙතින්
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app
Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.
Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.
0.71.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 months ago
(Built 3 months ago)
- වෙනස්කම් සටහනක් සපයා නැත
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~215.02 MiB
බාගැනෙන ප්රමාණය75.02 MiB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
