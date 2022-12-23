Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
1.52.126 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
8 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~358 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය157 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,001,656
බලපත්රයMozilla Public License 2.0
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න