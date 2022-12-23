Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt ගෙන්
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

v0.4.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

8 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~582 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය194 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,660
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
අනන්‍යන:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal