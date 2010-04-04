Bitwig Studio
Bitwig GmbH ගෙන්
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
4.4.10 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~513 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය312 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන57,431
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න