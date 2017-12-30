Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

1.0.34.184 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 5 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~113 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය108 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන47,577
බලපත්‍රයhttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://albiononline.com/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline