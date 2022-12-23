AbiWord

abisource.com
ස්ථාපනය

A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

3.0.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

almost 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~52 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය16 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන38,014
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://www.abisource.com/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord