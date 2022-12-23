AbiWord
A word processor
AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.
AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.
3.0.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~52 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය16 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන38,014
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න