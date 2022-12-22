rRootage
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
0.23 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 20 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~8 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය5 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,160
බලපත්රයBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
