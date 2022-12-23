Dice Roller
Leonora Tindall ගෙන්
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
1.1.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~509 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය229 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,997
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
