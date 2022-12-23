Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

1.1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

17 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~28 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන9,309
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

ධාවනය

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder