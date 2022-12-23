ldbfx

GZYangKui ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

1.0.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~9 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය3 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,234
බලපත්‍රයApache License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

ධාවනය

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx