SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

1.11.30-sc.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~318 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය123 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන11,863
බලපත්‍රයApache License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://schildi.chat/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

ධාවනය

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
අනන්‍යන:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk