SchildiChat
SchildiChat ගෙන්
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.
The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:
- A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
- Message bubbles
- Bigger items in the room list
- … and more!
Preliminary Wayland support now available.
To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:
flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland
For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.
1.11.30-sc.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~318 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය123 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන11,863
බලපත්රයApache License 2.0
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න