Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

1.6.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~242 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය94 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,827
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://quadrix.chat
සබඳතාවhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
නිති අසන පැණhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

ධාවනය

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
අනන්‍යන:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix