Delta Chat

delta.chat
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග

Delta Chat email-based messenger

Chat over email and head back to the future with us!

Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.

Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.

Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.

v1.36.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~336 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය135 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන15,752
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://delta.chat/
නිති අසන පැණhttps://delta.chat/en/help
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://www.transifex.com/delta-chat/public/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-desktop/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.delta.desktop

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub chat.delta.desktop

ධාවනය

flatpak run chat.delta.desktop
අනන්‍යන:
chatdcdeltaemailmessagingmessenger