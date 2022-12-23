Legacy Launcher

Legacy Launcher Team ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

1.32.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

17 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~260 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය103 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන32,986
බලපත්‍රයස්වාම්‍ය
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://llaun.ch/
සබඳතාවhttps://llaun.ch/discord/intl
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/Nik-mmzd/tl-translations
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.tlaun.TL

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ch.tlaun.TL

ධාවනය

flatpak run ch.tlaun.TL
