TigerJython

TJ Group වෙතින්
TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

2.39 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

15 days ago
(Built about 5 hours ago)
  • වෙනස්කම් සටහනක් සපයා නැත

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~322.87 MiB
බාගැනෙන ප්‍රමාණය183.01 MiB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64, aarch64
අනන්‍යන:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak