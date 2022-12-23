OpenBoard

Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM) ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

1.6.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~142 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය65 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන57,119
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://www.openboard.ch
උදව්https://openboard.ch/support.en.html
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

ධාවනය

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard