OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.
1.6.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~142 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය65 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන57,119
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
