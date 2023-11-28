ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
6.30.02 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 months ago
(Built about 5 hours ago)
- වෙනස්කම් සටහනක් සපයා නැත
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~602.46 MiB
බාගැනෙන ප්රමාණය256.37 MiB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64, aarch64