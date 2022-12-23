RetroShare-gui

ස්ථාපනය

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

0.6.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~71 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය29 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,661
බලපත්‍රයGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://retroshare.cc/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

ධාවනය

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui