RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
0.6.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~71 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය29 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,661
බලපත්රයGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න