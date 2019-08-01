Arduino IDE
Arduino LLC ගෙන්
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
1.8.19 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
over 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~533 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය183 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන162,937
බලපත්රයGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
