Parallel Launcher
Matt Pharoah ගෙන්
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
v6.19.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
7 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~760 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය531 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන34,700
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න