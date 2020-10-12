Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

  • Can save audio tracks as WAV, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Wavpack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's audio files
  • Uses CDDB to name and tag each track.
  • Creates M3U playlists
  • Can encode to multiple formats in one session
  • Simultaneous rip and encode
  • Does not require a specific desktop environment

Caveat Emptor: The ARM builds only had limited testing because ARM devices with CD players are rare.

2.9.7 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~10 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන58,956
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/index.php
සබඳතාවhttp://littlesvr.ca/contact.php?source=Asunder
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttp://littlesvr.ca/asunder/translations.php
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://littlesvr.ca/bugs/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.littlesvr.asunder

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ca.littlesvr.asunder

ධාවනය

flatpak run ca.littlesvr.asunder