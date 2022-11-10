Time Cop

Kenton Hamaluik ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy

Features:

  • Offline-only, mobile-centric design
  • Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
  • Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
  • Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
  • Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
  • Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
  • Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
  • Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
  • Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
  • Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
  • Open source (licensed under Apache-2.0)—fork away (https://github.com/hamaluik/timecop)

1.8.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

7 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~27 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන4,019
බලපත්‍රයApache License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://timecop.app/en/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/hamaluik/timecop
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.hamaluik.Timecop

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ca.hamaluik.Timecop

ධාවනය

flatpak run ca.hamaluik.Timecop