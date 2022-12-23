Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

43.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~1 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය468 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන67,950
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

ධාවනය

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
