IRPF 2024

Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil වෙතින්
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

7 days ago
(Built about 5 hours ago)
  • වෙනස්කම් සටහනක් සපයා නැත

  • ස්වාම්‍ය

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~263.88 MiB
බාගැනෙන ප්‍රමාණය103.13 MiB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64

