Access TN3270 hosts

GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator

pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.

Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.

5.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

5 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~1 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය520 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,179
බලපත්‍රයGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/PerryWerneck/pw3270
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/PerryWerneck/pw3270/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/br.app.pw3270.terminal

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub br.app.pw3270.terminal

ධාවනය

flatpak run br.app.pw3270.terminal
