esys-escript
University of Queensland ගෙන්
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
5.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
over 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~611 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය174 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,511
බලපත්රයApache License 2.0
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න