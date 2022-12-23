Vintage Story

Anego Studios ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

1.18.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 month ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~557 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය479 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන16,246
බලපත්‍රයස්වාම්‍ය
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
සබඳතාවhttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
උදව්http://wiki.vintagestory.at/
නිති අසන පැණhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

ධාවනය

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory