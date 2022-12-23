ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

0.6.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 5 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~864 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය406 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන965
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
උදව්http://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

ධාවනය

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
අනන්‍යන:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf