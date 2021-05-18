Cambalache

Juan Pablo Ugarte ගෙන්
xjuan.ar
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

0.12.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

5 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~6 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය2 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන18,303
බලපත්‍රයGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
සබඳතාවhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

ධාවනය

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
අනන්‍යන:
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface