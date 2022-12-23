TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

about 1 year ago
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://tuxguitar.com.ar
උදව්http://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/forums.html
නිති අසන පැණhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/tgwiki/doku.php
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

flatpak install flathub ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

flatpak run ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar
guitarmusictuxguitar