Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

v0.7.96 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

4 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~19 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය6 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,217,140
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://xemu.app
උදව්https://xemu.app/docs
නිති අසන පැණhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu