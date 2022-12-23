xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
v0.7.96 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
4 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~19 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය6 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,217,140
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න