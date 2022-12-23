RedNotebook

Jendrik Seipp ගෙන්
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

2.29.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
