Multiplication Puzzle
Michael Terry ගෙන්
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
12.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 1 month ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~143 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය55 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,875
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
