Elastic

Alexander Mikhaylenko ගෙන්
drey.app
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

0.1.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~541 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය158 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,932
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
අනන්‍යන:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring