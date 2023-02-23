Elastic
Alexander Mikhaylenko ගෙන්
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
0.1.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~541 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය158 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,932
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
GNOME සමූහයෙහි වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න