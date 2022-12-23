Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
