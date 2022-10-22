Dialect
The Dialect Authors ගෙන්
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
2.1.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
8 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~4 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය1 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන90,303
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
