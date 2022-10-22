Dialect

The Dialect Authors ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

2.1.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

8 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~4 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය1 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන90,303
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
