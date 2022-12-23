BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

2 months ago
බලපත්‍රයApache License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://bluebubbles.app/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles