Mageia

  1. Install Flatpak

    A flatpak package is available for Mageia 6 and newer. To install with DNF, run the following as root:

    
      # dnf install flatpak

    Or, to install with urpmi, run:

    
      # urpmi flatpak

  2. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  3. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

    Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Mageia.