Gold Search

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper em GitHub
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Alterações na versão 1.0.10

há 23 dias
Tamanho instalado~363 KB
Tamanho da transferência312 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.200
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
