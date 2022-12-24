Soma Radio
de Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Alterações na versão 1.2.6
há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~162 KB
Tamanho da transferência84 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações10.879
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
