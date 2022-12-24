Soma Radio

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper em GitHub
Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Alterações na versão 1.2.6

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~162 KB
Tamanho da transferência84 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações10.879
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Relatar um problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Etiquetas:
audiomusicplayerradio