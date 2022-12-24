Dice
de Alex Kryuchkov
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
Alterações na versão 1.0.7
há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~80 KB
Tamanho da transferência49 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.437
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
