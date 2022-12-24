Astronum
de Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Alterações na versão 1.0.9
há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~84 KB
Tamanho da transferência34 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.805
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Outros apps de Alex KryuchkovMais
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar