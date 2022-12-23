Tank Warriors
de Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Alterações na versão 1.3
há aproximadamente 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~495 MB
Tamanho da transferência108 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações21.321
LicençaProprietário
