Dragon’s Apprentice
de Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
Alterações na versão 1.1
há aproximadamente 4 anos
Tamanho instalado~2.25 GB
Tamanho da transferência1.03 GB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações14.568
LicençaProprietário
Instalações totais
