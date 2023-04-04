Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
Alterações na versão 1.4.0
há 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~291 KB
Tamanho da transferência102 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações949
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar