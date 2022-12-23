Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Alterações na versão 0.24.2

há 5 meses
Tamanho instalado~107 MB
Tamanho da transferência83 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações11.128
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Para executar

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels