Mandelbulber2

Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

Features:

Mudanças na versão 2.29

há 3 meses
Tamanho instalado~154 MB
Tamanho do download115 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações15.138
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site do projetohttps://mandelbulber.com/
Ajudahttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2