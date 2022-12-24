krop

de Armin Straub
Instalar
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela
  • Captura de tela

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Mudanças na versão 0.6.0

há aproximadamente 3 anos
Tamanho instalado~308 MB
Tamanho do download83 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações4.269
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site do projetohttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Tags:
cropereaderpdfrotate